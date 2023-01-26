Car hits, kills 93-year-old woman crossing street in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 93-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday.
At 12:23 p.m., the woman was crossing the street at the crosswalk in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue – across from a U.S. Post Office.
A Porsche Cayenne then went around a stopped vehicle, into the bicycle lane, and through the crosswalk – and struck the woman, police said.
After the crash, what appeared to be the woman's shoe was left on the street.
The driver of the Porsche kept going – driving off on Jackson Boulevard.
The woman was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Four detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.