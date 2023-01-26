Car hits, kills 93-year-old woman crossing street in South Austin

Woman, 93, killed in hit-and-run outside of Post Office

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 93-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday.

At 12:23 p.m., the woman was crossing the street at the crosswalk in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue – across from a U.S. Post Office.

A Porsche Cayenne then went around a stopped vehicle, into the bicycle lane, and through the crosswalk – and struck the woman, police said.

After the crash, what appeared to be the woman's shoe was left on the street.

The driver of the Porsche kept going – driving off on Jackson Boulevard.

The woman was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Four detectives are investigating.