Woman killed, another wounded after being shot during robbery in South Shore neighborhood
One woman was killed and another was hurt following a shooting during a robbery overnight in the South Shore neighborhood.
It happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard.
Chicago police said two women, 29 and 37, were with a known man inside a residence, who pulled out a firearm and demanded their belongings. A fight ensued, and the man fired shots before leaving the scene.
The 37-year-old was hit in the left forearm and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. The 29-year-old was hit in the neck and chest and was also taken to U of C, where she was pronounced dead.
As of Thursday, no one is in custody.
Area 1 detectives are investigating.