Woman killed, another wounded after being shot during robbery in South Shore neighborhood

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Woman killed, another hurt after shooting during robbery in South Shore
One woman was killed and another was hurt following a shooting during a robbery overnight in the South Shore neighborhood.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard.

Chicago police said two women, 29 and 37, were with a known man inside a residence, who pulled out a firearm and demanded their belongings. A fight ensued, and the man fired shots before leaving the scene.

The 37-year-old was hit in the left forearm and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. The 29-year-old was hit in the neck and chest and was also taken to U of C, where she was pronounced dead.

As of Thursday, no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

