Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman found dead after fire at suburban Chicago home, officials say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A woman was found dead following a house fire overnight in Waukegan.

Waukegan Fire Department officials said crews responded to the fire in the 2300 block of Corona Road just after midnight. Upon arrival, they were met with heavy fire coming from the front of the home.

Hoarding conditions inside the home made it difficult for responders to enter, officials said.

While searching the home, the victim, only described as a woman, was found and removed from the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was contained in about 30 minutes, according to officials.

The Waukegan Police Department and the Lake County Coroner's Office assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.