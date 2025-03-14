Woman found dead after fire at suburban Chicago home, officials say

A woman was found dead following a house fire overnight in Waukegan.

Waukegan Fire Department officials said crews responded to the fire in the 2300 block of Corona Road just after midnight. Upon arrival, they were met with heavy fire coming from the front of the home.

Hoarding conditions inside the home made it difficult for responders to enter, officials said.

While searching the home, the victim, only described as a woman, was found and removed from the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was contained in about 30 minutes, according to officials.

The Waukegan Police Department and the Lake County Coroner's Office assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.