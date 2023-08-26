Watch CBS News
Woman charged with South Shore shooting, armed robbery on CTA train

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago woman was charged in connection to a 2022 shooting and a robbery on a CTA train earlier this year.

Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 25-year-old James Mondie on Thursday, in the 7800 block of South Burnham Avenue.

She was identified as the offender who shot a 25-year-old woman multiple times on Oct. 8, in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue. She was also identified as the person who beat and took property at gunpoint from a 22-year-old man on a CTA train, in the 100 block of West Cermak Road on Feb. 23.

Mondie was placed into custody and charged with six felony counts including:

  • Armed robbery with a firearm
  • Aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon  
  • Vehicular Hijacking - Agg - Firearm 
  • Aggravated discharge of a firearm - Occupied Vehicle 
  • Aggravated battery of a transit employee 
  • Armed robbery - discharged firearm 

She is due to appear in bond court on Saturday.                          

First published on August 26, 2023 / 9:37 AM

