Woman charged with shooting man during domestic-related incident on Near North Side

Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Chicago police charged a woman they said shot a man during what was believed to be a domestic-related incident on the Near North Side.

Eboni Evans, 27, was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

Chicago police said she was identified as the suspect who shot a 40-year-old man in the foot less than an hour before she was arrested in the 100 block of West Maple Street.

She was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was released

