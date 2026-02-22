Woman charged with shooting man during domestic-related incident on Near North Side

Chicago police charged a woman they said shot a man during what was believed to be a domestic-related incident on the Near North Side.

Eboni Evans, 27, was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

Chicago police said she was identified as the suspect who shot a 40-year-old man in the foot less than an hour before she was arrested in the 100 block of West Maple Street.

She was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was released