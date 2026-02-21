2 people dead, 3 others hurt in Chicago Weekend Shootings

At least two people were killed, and three others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the ages of the victims range from 20 to 37.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 20-year-old male victim was on the sidewalk around 5:15 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard when he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body by an unknown offender.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Later that night, a woman was arguing with a man around 10:14 p.m. in the 100 block of West Maple Street, which turned into a fight. A handgun was pulled out and fired, hitting the man in the left foot. Their ages were not released.

He was treated by the fire crews and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Area Three Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, but said it appeared to be domestic-related.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:10 a.m. in the 10200 block of South Avenue J, two women, 29 and 37, were standing in a parking lot with a crowd when a blue vehicle drove by, and a gunman from inside the vehicle fired multiple gunshots into the crowd. The 37-year-old was struck in the leg. She was treated by fire personnel and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The 29-year-old was hit in the chest. She was treated by CFD personnel and transported to the U of C Hospital in critical condition, and later died.

At 8:23 a.m. in the 900 block of South Keeler Avenue, police said a man was found unresponsive outside with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either shooting.

Check back with CBS News Chicago throughout the weekend for updates.