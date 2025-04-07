Watch CBS News
Chicago woman charged with shooting man inside West Side building

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A Chicago woman was charged with shooting a 33-year-old man inside a building on the city's West Side Saturday morning.

Keithina Brisco Edwards, 24, was arrested and charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Police said she was arrested on Saturday just before noon in the 100 block of O'Plaine Road in Gurnee, Illinois. She was identified as the person who shot the victim in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street.

The victim was inside a residential building around 3 a.m. when a person [Edwards] approached, pulled out a firearm, and shot him in the leg. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Edwards is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Tuesday.  

No further information was available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

