7 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least several people were hurt in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday, according to Chicago police.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 57.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 31-year-old man was inside a car around 5:41 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Oakley Avenue when he was hit in his chest and arm by gunfire.

He self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition.

Later in the evening, just before 10:30 p.m., a 57-year-old man was outside in the 6800 block of South Kenwood Avenue when he was approached by two men who got out of a vehicle.

The victim told police that the gunmen shot at him after attempting to rob him.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his leg.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:03 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Green Street, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were both inside a residence when they were shot. The boy was taken to Christ Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back. Both victims were listed in serious condition. Further investigation indicated that someone shot from a black vehicle traveling through the alleyway.

At 1:55 a.m. in the 800 block of North Keystone Avenue, a 29-year-old man was outside walking when he sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was unable to provide details of the incident and was taken to West Suburban Hospital in fair condition.

At 3 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street, a 33-year-old man inside a residential building was approached by an unknown person who pulled out a firearm and fired shots at the victim. The victim was hit in the leg and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition. CPD officers and SWAT responded to the scene, but the gunman had already left the scene in an unknown direction.

At 10:08 a.m. in the 600 block of East 71st Street, an argument between a 37-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man turned into a fight when the man hit the woman in the face with a closed fist. A 79-year-old man got out from a vehicle parked nearby, produced a firearm, and fired shots at the 38-year-old. The 38-year-old offender was placed into custody and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, initially listed in fair condition. The 79-year-old male offender was also placed into custody.



