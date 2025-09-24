Chicago woman charged in deadly February shooting of another woman in South Shore

Chicago police charged a woman who they said fatally shot another woman in the South Shore neighborhood earlier this year.

Terri Bailey, 36, of Chicago, was arrested on Monday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police said she was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed the 29-year-old victim on Feb. 9, in the 1800 block of East 79th Street.

Just before 5:30 a.m. that morning, officers responded to the scene and found the victim unresponsive with a shot in her chest. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

Bailey is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.