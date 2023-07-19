Woman says she can't find her car after it was towed from accident scene by company exposed by CBS 2

Illegal towing company is at it again

Illegal towing company is at it again

Illegal towing company is at it again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 first told you about Take Me Home Towing two months ago – when dozens of cars were towed for their illegal lot.

Since then, their license has been revoked. But as CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Wednesday, cars are still going missing.

"People are going to lose their vehicles. They're going to lose their insurance," said Ripley Hammond. "It's way bigger than just, 'Ha ha, I'm taking your car.'"

Hammond's car as in an accident on Friday during rush hour on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Take Me Home Towing showed up at the scene – ostensibly offering help.

"As I was shaking and looking at the damage, and the airbags had went off in the middle of downtown - as I'm standing there shaking – and they come up being human, saying: "We can take your vehicle. It's evil,'" Hammond said.

Now, Hammond can't find her car. Every time she asks for its location, she says Take Me Home tells her a different address. They also charged her thousands.

"Even if I find my car, I'm one of the fortunate ones enough that my insurance is willing to pay the $6,000 bill for the two-day tow," Hammond said.

We first told you about Take Me Home Towing in May, when the city was towing cars the company brought to an illegal lot.

We then started digging. Take Me Home Towing was originally called Tow Pros Inc. But when Tow Prows Inc. was shut down by the Illinois Commerce Commission, the owners started Take Me Home Towing.

After our May story aired, Take Me Home Towing received 17 administrative citations from the days before Hammond's accident.

"It's extremely hurtful and damaging," Hammond said.

We again called Take Me Home Towing. They hung up on us.

Meanwhile, Hammond filed her own police report. We will keep following up until she gets her car back.