South Deering lot holding illegally towed cars, including 6 stolen vehicles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CBS 2 exclusive.

Another tow truck scam busted. A car lot found in South Deering with dozens of illegally towed cars. Some of them stolen. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has the exclusive details.

Chicago police are removing the dozens of cars found in the lot and none of them, according to sources, were supposed to be there at all.

The next challenge is to find the cars' owners and who's responsible for bringing them here. One by one, the cars are taken out of a lot on South Torrance.

Some were smashed, others seem just dented and sources tell CBS 2 they were illegally towed there and there were 49 cars inside. At least six of them stolen.

The massive lot on 103rd and South Torrence is wedged behind a brick wall and overgrown grass. There is no signage or anyone to claim responsibility for the operation.

CBS 2 did some digging and could not find any business registered to this address. Thats the main reason, CBS 2 was told, the Chicago Department of Business and Consumer Protection, the Chicago Police Department and other agencies showed up to take stock of the cars.

The agencies were running VIN numbers, plates and having approved tow truck companies take the cars away. CBS 2 has covered similar tow truck cases for years. It's the second in the past few months to happen on South Torrance.

A few blocks away, Flash Towing and Recovery was shut down for illegally towing cars and charging exorbitant fees. The company reopened in unincorporated DuPage County, where CBS 2 followed as some owners were able to get their vehicles back.

Its' not clear if the two companies are connected in any way, as investigators continue to look for the entity responsible in this latest bust.

Sources tell CBS 2 that all of the cars will be brought to the city auto pound in 103rd and Doty. If you suspect one of those cars is yours, CPD wants to hear from you.