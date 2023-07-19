Watch CBS News

Illegal towing company is at it again

CBS 2 first told you about Take Me Home Towing two months ago – when dozens of cars were towed for their illegal lot. Since then, their license has been revoked. But as CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza reports, cars are still going missing.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.