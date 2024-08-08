Woman, 19, shot while driving on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old woman was shot while driving on the city's North Side Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Peterson Avenue.

Chicago police said the woman was driving a vehicle with several passengers inside when shots were fired.

She was driven to Swedish Covenant Hospital and then transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the body.

As of Thursday, no arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.