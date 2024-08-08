Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 19, shot while driving on Chicago's North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

19-year-old driver shot, critically hurt on North Side
19-year-old driver shot, critically hurt on North Side 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old woman was shot while driving on the city's North Side Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Peterson Avenue.

Chicago police said the woman was driving a vehicle with several passengers inside when shots were fired.

She was driven to Swedish Covenant Hospital and then transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the body.

As of Thursday, no arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.