Windy, warm for Chicago area. Chances for showers, storms continue through weekend.

The Chicago area will have a mostly clear evening with breezy and mild temps in the upper 50s and low 60s, followed by partial clouds overnight.

Scattered showers for Saturday, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. No severe weather is expected. Highs will be in the low 70s, then some much colder air will push in during the mid-afternoon off of Lake Michigan, especially for areas from Chicago northward.

There's an increasing severe weather threat for Sunday afternoon and early evening. Numerous thunderstorms are expected, some of which could produce large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

On the backside of this system, colder air will allow for a chance of a snow and rain mix for early Monday.

There is another risk of severe weather on Wednesday of next week.

Stay weather aware this weekend into next week with these increase chances of dangerous weather.

