Man indicted in ex-girlfriend's murder in Chicago suburb, accused of killing her in front of their daughter

Man indicted for killing ex-girlfriend in front of their daughter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, a well-respected doctor, in front of their daughter last month in northwest suburban Barrington has been formally indicted on murder charges, prosecutors said on Friday.

William Zientek is accused of luring Dr. Olga Duchon to his home on Nov. 17, before beating her with a baseball bat and shooting her in the chest.

At a hearing on his case on Friday, Cook County prosecutors said had been indicted by a grand jury. An arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 9, when Zientek will enter a formal plea to the charges, according to court records.

After Friday's hearing, Duchon's family spoke out for the first time since the shooting.

Duchon's sister said the family plans to make every court appearance in Zientek's case.

"It's a big tragedy; big tragedy for my parents, for me," she said.

As painful as it was to come to the courthouse in Rolling Meadows, Tatiana Maya said she was there for the sister she lost and the daughter she gained.

"I've always dreamed for a second child, but not this way," she said.

Maya said she's now caring for Duchon's 4-year-old daughter. Duchon's sister said that girl was everything to her mother.

"At night, she wants her mother, and we give her as much comfort as we can," Maya said.

Maya said she wants justice for her late sister, and to give her niece a beautiful future.

Duchon was a well-respected endocrinologist who practiced in Mundelein.

"Dr. Olga Duchon was one of the finest humans to ever walk this Earth. … She gave endlessly to her patients, to her family. It's why we're all so devasted," family friend Paul Wharton said.

Wharton was by Maya's side on Friday as the man accused of killing Duchon appeared in court.

Zientek was Duchon's ex-boyfriend and father of their child. Prosecutors have said he lured Duchon to his home in Barrington last month for a talk. Instead, once she was inside, he allegedly hit Duchon in the head with a baseball bat, fracturing her skull, and then shot her in the chest in front of their daughter.

"The late Dr. Duchon was brutally murdered. She was struck twice with a baseball bat, and then she was shot," Wharton said.

Duchon's family and friends said they don't buy the argument from Zientek's attorney that the shooting was self-defense. While Zientek's attorney, Thomas Glasgow, has acknowledged Zientek killed Duchon, but he has claimed Duchon had a gun and the shooting was in self-defense.

"We're here for justice for all the victims, and we're committed to make sure that this murderer [is] in prison for the rest of his life," Maya said.

No matter the outcome in court, Maya said she is focused on the future of a 4-year-old girl.

"She is beautiful, very, very smart girl. Very smart," she said.

Duchon – who had a medical practice in Mundelein, specializing in internal medicine, endocrinology, and obesity medicine – had been fighting in court to keep Zientek away from her before he allegedly killed her.

Court records show Duchon filed for an order of protection in November 2021, saying Zientek had left multiple guns "spread all over the house," in particular on the couch, where he had been dressing their daughter.

In her petition for that protective order, Duchon said, "the reason that I need this order of protection is that I am scared for my life, my daughter's life, and my parents', my sister's well-being."

She also said Zientek had threatened to kill her and then himself if she left him or cheated on him.

In December 2021, she obtained the second of two orders of protection against him, saying he should have no communication with Duchon, and stay at least 200 feet away from her at all times.

Four days later, an agreed order was entered, indicating Duchon and Zientek were "in agreement to resolve matters without further litigation."

In June 2022, Duchon and Zientek entered into an allocation of parental responsibilities and parenting plan, when their daughter was 18 months old.

At the time, it was decided, "The maximum involvement and cooperation of each parent regarding the physical, mental, moral and emotional well-being of the child is in the best interests of the child," and both parents were to work together to that end.