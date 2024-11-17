Woman found shot to death in Barrington, Illinois northwest of Chicago

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman was found shot and killed in a Barrington apartment complex Sunday evening.

Barrington police said at 5:40 p.m., officers were called to the The Arbors at Barrington apartment complex in the 400 block of West Russell Street—off Lageshuite Street—for a report that someone had been shot.

At the scene, officers found a 42-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, also in Barrington, where she died.

Barrington police are investigating with the with the Major Crimes Task Force. Police said the incident was isolated, but have not provided further information.