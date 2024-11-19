Watch CBS News
Man charged with murder of doctor in Barrington, Illinois

By Adam Harrington, Charlie De Mar

/ CBS Chicago

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been charged with murder in a shooting that killed a doctor in Barrington this past weekend.

William Zientek, 46, stands charged with first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Dr. Olga Duchon. He is due for a detention hearing on Wednesday at the 3rd District Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

dr-olga-duchon.png
Dr. Olga Duchon Family Photo

Police in Barrington earlier called the shooting that killed Dr. Duchon a domestic incident. Zientek and Duchon had a child together.

On Sunday afternoon, the respected endocrinologist was the featured speaker at a discussion with members of the Ukrainian Medical Association on weight loss medication.

Barrington police said about an hour and a half later at 5:30 p.m., Duchon was shot in the chest in a home in the 400 block of West Russell Street in Barrington—in The Arbors at Barrington apartment complex.

She was 42.

Barrington police and the Major case Assistance Team conducted a thorough investigation that led to the charges against Zientek, police said.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

