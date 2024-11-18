Woman shot to death in domestic-related incident in Barrington, Illinois, police say

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) — A woman has been identified after being shot and killed at a home Sunday night in Barrington, Illinois.

Just after 5:30 p.m., officers arrived at a home in the 400 block of West Russell Street for a report of someone being shot. That's where the woman, identified as 42-year-old Olga Duchon by the Lake County Coroner's Office, was shot in her chest.

Following emergency treatment from the Barrington Fire Department, she was taken to a hospital, where she died.

On Monday, Barrington Police would not confirm whether anyone has been taken into custody but described the shooting as a "domestic-related incident between family members."

Barrington PD reiterated that there was no threat to the public and this was a domestic-related incident, but so far, they have not confirmed any information about the suspect.

Duchon's neighbor told CBS News Chicago that she had a young child. Children's toys were in the front of the home.

Barrington police would only say the investigation into the case remains ongoing with help from the Major Case Assistance Team.