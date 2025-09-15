Wife of ISP trooper Brian Frank, injured in Scott's Law crash, outraged after same driver arrested for DUI

Man convicted in crash that left state trooper injured face new DUI charges

Man convicted in crash that left state trooper injured face new DUI charges

Man convicted in crash that left state trooper injured face new DUI charges

The wife of state trooper Brian Frank, who was left severely injured in a Scott's Law-related crash, is outraged after learning the man who caused those injuries with his car is in trouble for his driving yet again.

Angel Casillas was booked at the Riverdale Police Department last month for a DUI—the same man who pleaded guilty, apologized, and appeared to show remorse for crashing into ISP Trooper Brian Frank's squad car in 2021.

Along I-57 near exit 127 in Riverdale, Illinois, state police pulled over Casillas in late August.

The trooper who arrested Casillas on a DUI charge wrote in his report obtained by CBS News Chicago that he did so because the 25-year-old's breathalyzer measured .122%.

The trooper also said in part, "…overall driving behavior, his inability to maintain his lane of travel, his bloodshot glassy eyes, the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath, and his performance on a standardized field sobriety."

"It's disappointing, it's sad, it's heartbreaking," said Lauren Frank, wife of Brian Frank.

Last year, Gov. JB Pritzker awarded Brian the law enforcement Medal of Honor.

He was catastrophically injured in 2021 when a car driven by Casillas crashed into his squad car.

Casillas later pleaded guilty to a class 4 felony for violating Scott's Law, which requires drivers to move over for first responders on the side of the road.

"I would hope that knowing the damage caused to Brian and what it's done to our family would inevitably make him think of Brian every time he got behind the wheel, and make a better choice," Lauren said.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, in a statement, said:

"It is unbelievable that a person previously charged with multiple counts of aggravated reckless driving, and directly responsible for the incapacitating injuries to Trooper Brian Frank, has again exhibited such careless and selfish behavior that threatens public safety. ISP will do everything in our power to hold this person accountable for this dangerous conduct."

Laren said that five years later, there are still complications.

Casillas was sentenced to 15 months, yet trooper Frank continues to pay the consequences. He remains in a minimally conscious state and right now is battling a colon infection and pneumonia.

sot lauren frank-brian frank's wife

"How could it be that we're still paying the ultimate price? And you have the opportunity to go live freely, and do better, and you didn't," Lauren said.

As for Casillas, he makes his first court appearance later this month.