Driver violating Scott's Law, critically injuring ISP Trooper Brian Frank sentenced to prison

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver responsible for hitting and catastrophically injuring Illinois State Police Trooper Brian Frank was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for violating Scott's Law.

The Will County prosecutor called the sentence the best possible outcome.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports from Lemont and spoke exclusively with Frank's wife, Lauren.

She said that she went into court Tuesday morning fully expecting the judge to sentence the driver to probation, which is typical in Scott's Law cases, but instead, he was sentenced to 15 months.

But even with the stiff sentence, Lauren recognizes that her life is forever changed.

Illinois State Police Trooper Brian Frank pulled over on the side of the road to help with a driver who needed assistance in 2021. Moments later, Angel Casillas plowed his car into Frank's, leaving him seriously injured.

Frank was released from the hospital in May of this year, but he has been in and out of the hospital ever since and is minimally conscious.

Casillas pleaded guilty to violating Scott's Law, which requires drivers to move over when first responders are present.

It's a case that's eligible for probation. But the Will County judge sentenced Casillas to over a year behind bars.

CBS 2 spoke to Brian Frank's wife, Lauren, who has been by her husband's side. She said Tuesday's sentence allows her to move forward.

"It's been just such a heads-down, keep moving forward approach that this makes me pause. And I'm just really grateful that it's not in vain," she said. "There was no sentencing or decision that could change our situation. I will still come home to this. It will still be our reality."

The Will County State's Attorney said changes need to be made to Scott's Law to make penalties stiffer and to ensure sufficient funds to take care of the officers hurt in Scott's Law crashes.