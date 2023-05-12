Illinois state trooper to return home after more than 2-year recovery from crash

CHICAGO (CBS) – In Illinois, drivers are legally required to move over when an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road.

It's called Scott's Law, but despite the law, violators have caused nine crashes this year alone.

In 2021, State Trooper Brian Frank was critically hurt by a driver who didn't change lanes, but in a story you'll only see on CBS 2, Trooper Frank is getting ready to come home.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down with his wife ahead of the major milestone.

Frank's wife, Lauren, thought her husband would be home from the hospital after a short stay. It's been over two years.

It's been a roller coaster of ups and downs for the Franks, but his return home marks a day Lauren has been waiting years for.

"With Brian, it didn't take his life, but it came very close and he still hasn't returned to a normal state," Lauren said.

For over two years, Lauren has been adjusting and searching for her sense of normal.

"I always thought it would be a few weeks and we would go to our home," she said.

Pictures and memories of Brian are everywhere. But soon, their new house, which was custom fit for Brian, becomes a home.

"We are going to be able to give Brian things he has not heard or smelled or seen in two-and-a-half years," Lauren said.

Brian was on his way home to Lauren in February of 2021 when he responded to a crash on I-55 near Plainfield. Brian's squad car was hit from behind.

"It's robbed him of livelihood totally," Lauren said.

He's been hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury ever since.

She's made major home improvements to accommodate Brian, but it's the small things she's focused on.

"I'm excited to be in this environment and put a movie on and make dinner and have him at the table with us. Like those things are little to everyone, but that's how my perspective has changed," she said.

Brian will be welcomed by his collection of prestigious awards and medals earned as a trooper before the crash and Lauren is finally getting her trophy back home.

"I don't want to determine the end of his life," she said "I want to see how far he can go in his recovery."

Brian will be released from a rehabilitation facility in Wheaton and will have a full police escort all the way to Lemont. There are several points along the procession route for the public to line the road and cheer Brian on:

1. Northeast parking lot of Illinois Tollway Central Sign Shop, 4S496 Naperville Road in Naperville.

2. Surrey Ridge Sports Complex at Naper Boulevard and Abbey wood Drive in Lisle.

3. 83rd Street parking lot at John L. Sipley Elementary School at 2806 83rd Street in Woodridge.

4. Cypress Cove Family Aquatic Park parking lot along 83rd Street at 8301 Janes Avenue in Woodridge.

5. St. Alphonsus St. Patrick Catholic School at 20W145 Davey Road in Lemont.