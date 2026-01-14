Wiener's Circle hosting Caleb Williams lookalike contest next week

Another Chicago Bears-inspired lookalike contest is taking place in Chicago. This time it will be hosted by the Wiener's Circle.

The popular Chicago hot dog stand is searching for lookalikes of Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams.

They're hosting the contest next Tuesday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m. at the restaurant.

The first-place winner will receive a Weiner's Circle gift card and merch.

Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams celebrates after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, in Chicago. Erin Hooley / AP

The restaurant twice this season has given away hot dogs because of the Bears. The first being Williams' four touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys last September, and for Coach Ben Johnson, who went shirtless following the Bears' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in November.

Speaking of Johnson, Bears fans just competed in a Ben Johnson lookalike contest in west suburban Bedford Park last week.

The contests continue to add to the excitement the team, recently referred to as the Cardiac Bears, has brought to the city, especially following their seventh fourth-quarter comeback of the season to win the Wild Card against the Packers last Sunday.

The team will be back at Soldier Field this Sunday to take on the Los Angeles Rams. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.