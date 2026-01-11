Are Chicago Bears 4th quarter comebacks doing actual damage to fans' hearts? Cardiologist weighs in

After now winning seven games in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, the Chicago Bears have adopted a new name, the Cardiac Bears, for the stress they are causing fans.

A cardiologist said he's seen a real-life increase in hospitalizations during playoff games.

There's no doubt die-hard Bears fans all over are feeling the stress watching game after game, especially their first playoff game in five years. So much so, even fans' watches and heart rate monitors show spikes in the fourth quarter.

"If someone were to put a cuff on me, my blood pressure was probably significantly elevated," said Mike Sadowski.

"It was intense," said Angela Ewing.

"They are giving mom heart palpitations. How many times have we been up late after a game ended because you just can't sleep?" said Tasha Ewing.

Dr. Arjun Mehta at Rush University Medical Center gave his professional opinion on the cardiac Bears and whether what's been happening while watching the team is healthy.

"It felt unhealthy for me, I was at the game last night," he said. "That second half, I'm pretty sure my heart rate was 130 beats per minute for an hour straight."

He said they do see an increase in emergency room visits during any major sporting event, especially playoffs. Anyone with preexisting conditions related to heart failure are the most at risk.

"Some of the signs you should be looking for ... shortness of breath, trouble lying flat, swelling of the legs," Dr. Mehta said.

However, for the average Bears fan, he said it's highly unlikely for someone to go into cardiac arrest.

"The stress, although palpable, is not going to cause any long-term health effects," he said.

However, if there is a cardiac emergency, paramedics with the Chicago Fire Department said they are ready.

"It's hard to tell if it's Bears-related. We have lots of calls, lots of cardiac calls per day," said Ashley Horner with the Chicago Fire Department.

While paramedics said they have tools inside an ambulance to help in any kind of emergency, to help Bears fans get through a Bear game, they don't have a game plan for that.

"Don't look, or cross your fingers, it's whatever we got to do to win," said Katie Licato.

Sure, the Bears continue to raise fans' hopes and heart rates

"I'll take it, though. I'll take it. What's a couple of years off, right?" Tasha said.

But it's unconditional love at its core that keeps diehard fans showing up for the weekly stress test.