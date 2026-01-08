Bears fans compete in Ben Johnson lookalike contest ahead of playoff game vs. Packers

The excitement for the Bears' Wild Card playoff game against the Packers on Saturday night is building across Chicagoland, and some fans are using a unique way to show their love for head coach Ben Johnson.

Fans were buzzing Thursday evening at a playoff pep rally at the Wintrust Sports Complex in southwest suburban Bedford Park, where the village hosted a Ben Johnson lookalike contest.

"We wanted to do something for the community, family friendly," said Village of Bedford Park business ambassador Adam Collopy. "It's just been a rollercoaster, and Bears fans, football fans, even people that aren't football fans, they're excited. They want to be a part of it."

The pep rally featured a raffle, DJ, and free pizza, along with the main event, the "Good, Better, Best" Ben Johnson lookalike contest.

Contestants not only looked the part, but also acted the part of the coach who at times is stoic and fiery.

The top three were ranked good, better, and best after the coach's signature catchphrase.

"It feels good. Honestly, you just got to have a good serious face, apparently. That guy is so stoic. That guy is so serious and intense, but honestly, I'm honored," winner Matt Filipiak said.

Filipiak said he's putting his prize money to quick use.

"You know what I'm doing with the money? I'm going to the game this Saturday, baby. Let's go!" he said.

Speaking of tickets, there are still seats available at Soldier Field on the secondary market.

Steve Buzil has been a ticket broker at Sit Close Tickets for more than three decades. He said factors like the game being on a Saturday night, a matchup between the NFL's oldest rivals, and a belief the Bears can make a deep playoff run are impacting the ticket market.

Tickets on the secondary market as of Thursday night ranged from $357 to more than $25,000.

"A lot of people are saving their money for down the road, for the next round here, and that's what I believe is happening here," he said.

But as game day approaches, Buzil said prices will moderate, but still be steep.

"You'll see the market supply will diminish, but I think the prices on the bottom end of this deal are going to be, I believe it's going to be $500, $450, $500 dollar get-in ticket, and it'll stay there," he said.