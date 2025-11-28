The Wieners Circle to give away free hot dogs after Ben Johnson goes shirtless to celebrate Bears win

Chicago Bears fans have an extra reason to celebrate the team's big win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday: free hot dogs from The Wieners Circle.

Last month, the famed hot dog stand had offered free hot dogs if head coach Ben Johnson took his shirt off after any Bears victory this season.

Asked at the time if he'd take his shirt off after a victory to force The Wieners Circle to make good on its bet, Johnson played it coy.

"It's a little disturbing. Why would we want to see that?" Johnson said. "I'm a man of the people, so time will tell."

While the Bears went on to win four of their next five games after The Wieners Circle's challenge, but Johnson didn't decide to go shirtless until their 24-15 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles on Friday.

Johnson stripped off his shirt in the jubilant visiting team's locker room in Philadelphia after the win, before leading his team in their victory chant, "Good, better, best. Never let it rest till your good gets better and your better gets best."

With that, The Wieners Circle said it will be giving away free hot dogs on Tuesday.

The hot dog stand famous for serving up hot dogs with good-natured, profanity-laced insults directed at its customers already gave free hot dogs away in September to celebrate another big Bears victory.

They had vowed to give away free hot dogs if quarterback Caleb Williams threw for four touchdowns against the Cowboys in Week 3. He did just that, and The Wieners Circle made good on their promise.