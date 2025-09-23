The Wieners Circle makes good on promise, hands out thousands of free Chicago-style hot dogs

The Wieners Circle keeps promise, hands out free Chicago-style hot dogs

The Wieners Circle, a popular hot dog stand on the city's North Side, kept its promise Tuesday morning by handing out free hot dogs, with a side of attitude.

The giveaway kicked off at 11 a.m. wth a long line of hundreds of people, and Bears fans who waited to grab their free hot dogs.

The vibe? Everyone was in a good mood for two good reasons.

The Bears beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and the Weiners Circle stuck to their word and passed out more than 2,000 free Chicago-style dogs.

Vulgar language and free hot dogs brought Chicagoans together.

Thousands of free Chicago-style dogs were handed out on Tuesday. CBS News Chicago

What kicked off the giveaway?

Last Friday, the Lincoln Park hot dog stand tweeted: "If Caleb throws 4 tds on Sunday, we will give away free hot dogs on Tuesday."

Williams did just that during Sunday's Bears game against the Dallas Cowboys. He even acknowledged the hot dog giveaway.

"Congrats, everybody, you've got free hot dogs," he said during a press conference.

Two days later, the line wrapped around the building from Clark to Drummond Place.

The first free hot dog left the building shortly after Wieners Circle opened.

Kimberly Onate was first in line. She had been waiting for her freebie since 7 a.m.

"I love hot dogs," she said. "I heard about Caleb Williams making those four touchdowns. yeah, I'm here."

Pallets of hot dog buns were dropped off at the stand ahead of the giveaway, courtesy of S Rosen Bakery, which donated more than 2,000 buns. Between 2,000 and 3,000 hot dogs were expected to be handed out.

A long line wrapped the block for the hot dog freebie at The Wieners Circle on Tuesday. CBS News Chicago

Those in line, including a CPS teacher, said they waited at least 30 minutes, but the wait was worth it.

"We're hungry for a good football team. We're hungry for a good hot dog. The first couple of weeks were a little tough, but everybody got really excited about how Sunday went, and now we're just all out here together celebrating Caleb and enjoying hot dogs," Earl Johnson said.

The grill will be fired up as long as supplies last. At last check, about 800 hot dogs were left to be given away.

Can Williams do it again?

The Wiener Circle staff members could do another hot dog giveaway, but that will be up to Williams once again.

They jokingly pressured Caleb to score six touchdowns for the Bears in their next game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 28.

If he does, they'll do this again.