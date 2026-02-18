Watch CBS News
Why is Chicago under a red flag warning?

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman,
Mary Kay Kleist
Mary Kay Kleist
Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

The Chicago area is under a Red Flag Warning until Wednesday night. Here's what you need to know. 

Turns out, red flags go beyond dating. The National Weather Service said the combination of warm temperatures and strong winds increases the threat of fires. 

The NWS said any grass or brush fires that ignite while the waning is in effect could quickly spread out of control.   

In the Chicago area, highs will be in the upper 60s, and wind gusts could reach up to 45 miles per hour. A wind advisory is also in effect for areas north and northwest of the city.

Chicago areas at the highest fire risk are along and west of Fox Valley and I-55, the SWS said.   

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m.

