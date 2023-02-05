CPD issue alert of more armed robberies, car thefts on West, Southwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert Sunday of a growing string of car thefts and armed robberies on the city's West and Southwest Sides.
The crimes happened during the months of January and February with the latest happening just Saturday.
In each incident, the cars were either left running or unattended on the street or in gas stations. The cars were then stolen and used to commit armed robberies and carjackings, Police said.
Other victims were approached on the street or in an ATM vestibule and robbed of cash and belongings. The carjackings also occurred during these robberies.
Police say the suspects would ride in multiple stolen vehicles in a caravan and then rob other victims while armed with rifles and handguns. They would demand property, phones, and passcodes.
Incident times and locations:
- 1300 block of North Milwaukee, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:20 pm, Motor Vehicle Theft
- 3200 block of South Harding, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:50 pm
- Motor Vehicle Theft
- 3500 block of South Ashland, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 2:46 am
- Motor Vehicle Theft
- 2300 block of West Cermak, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 5:20 am
- Armed Robbery
- 3400 block of South California, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 5:35 am
Vehicular Hijacking
- 1200 block of South Campbell, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 5:50 am
Armed Robbery
- 2200 block of West Madison, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 5:52 am
Vehicular Hijacking
- 2100 block of West Madison, Friday, January 6, 2023, at 7:47 am
Armed Robbery
- 2400 block of West Erie, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 6:30 am
Armed Robbery
- 1900 block of West Augusta, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 6:38 am
Armed Robbery
- 2300 block of West Cermak, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 6:40 am
Armed Robbery
- 2100 block of South Damen, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 5:40 am
Armed Robbery
- 1900 block of West 21st street, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 5:45 am
Armed Robbery
- 3500 block of West LeMoyne, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 6:30 am
Armed Robbery
- 900 block of North Leavitt, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 7:00 am
Armed Robbery
The suspects are described as four to five African American males between the ages of 15 and 35 years old. All of them were wearing ski masks and all-black clothing at the time of the crimes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8263.
