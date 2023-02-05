CPD issue alert of more armed robberies, car thefts on West, Southwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert Sunday of a growing string of car thefts and armed robberies on the city's West and Southwest Sides.

The crimes happened during the months of January and February with the latest happening just Saturday.

In each incident, the cars were either left running or unattended on the street or in gas stations. The cars were then stolen and used to commit armed robberies and carjackings, Police said.

Other victims were approached on the street or in an ATM vestibule and robbed of cash and belongings. The carjackings also occurred during these robberies.

Police say the suspects would ride in multiple stolen vehicles in a caravan and then rob other victims while armed with rifles and handguns. They would demand property, phones, and passcodes.

Incident times and locations:

1300 block of North Milwaukee, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:20 pm, Motor Vehicle Theft

3200 block of South Harding, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:50 pm

Motor Vehicle Theft

3500 block of South Ashland, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 2:46 am

Motor Vehicle Theft

2300 block of West Cermak, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 5:20 am

Armed Robbery

3400 block of South California, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 5:35 am

Vehicular Hijacking

1200 block of South Campbell, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 5:50 am

Armed Robbery

2200 block of West Madison, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 5:52 am

Vehicular Hijacking

2100 block of West Madison, Friday, January 6, 2023, at 7:47 am

Armed Robbery

2400 block of West Erie, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 6:30 am

Armed Robbery

1900 block of West Augusta, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 6:38 am

Armed Robbery

2300 block of West Cermak, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 6:40 am

Armed Robbery

2100 block of South Damen, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 5:40 am

Armed Robbery

1900 block of West 21st street, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 5:45 am

Armed Robbery

3500 block of West LeMoyne, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 6:30 am

Armed Robbery

900 block of North Leavitt, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 7:00 am

Armed Robbery

The suspects are described as four to five African American males between the ages of 15 and 35 years old. All of them were wearing ski masks and all-black clothing at the time of the crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8263.