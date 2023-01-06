Police warn of car thefts, armed robberies on West, Southwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert Friday following a string of car thefts and armed robberies on the city's West and Southwest Sides.

The crimes started Wednesday with the latest one happening Friday morning.

In each incident, the cars were either left running or unattended on the street or in gas stations. The cars were then stolen and used to commit armed robberies and carjackings, Police said.

Other victims were approached on the street or in an ATM vestibule and robbed of cash and belongings. The carjackings also occurred during these robberies.

Police say the suspects would ride in multiple stolen vehicles caravanning before robbing other victims while armed with rifles and handguns. They would demand property, phones, and passcodes.

Incident times and locations:

· 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:20 p.m.

· 3200 block of South Harding Avenue, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:50 p.m.

· 3500 block of South Ashland Avenue, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 2:46 a.m.

· 2300 block of West Cermak Road, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 5:20 a.m.

· 3400 block of South California Avenue, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 5:35 a.m.

· 1200 block of South Campbell Avenue, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 5:50 a.m.

· 2200 block of West Madison Street, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 5:52 a.m.

· 2100 block of West Madison Street, Friday, January 6, 2023, at 7:47 a.m.

The suspects are described as four to five African American males between the ages of 15 and 35 years old. All of them were wearing ski masks and all-black clothing.

Police are reminding the public to:

· Do not leave your vehicle running unattended.

· When you are pumping gas turn your vehicle off.

· Be aware of your surroundings.

· Pay special attention to suspicious individuals in the area and alert the Police.

· Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8263.