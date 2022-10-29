Weekend Shootings: 1 dead, 9 wounded across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and nine others were wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 17 to 50.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old boy was shot on the city's South Side Friday evening.

Police said around 7:32 p.m., the victim was on the street when he was shot in the left foot by an unknown suspect.

He was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

An hour later, a 50-year-old man was shot while exiting his vehicle in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand in the South Austin neighborhood around 8:32 p.m.

The victim heard shots and felt pain and was transported by the CFD to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the legs.

A 33-year-old man was walking Friday night, in the 9700 block of South Luella around 10:59 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim was shot in the right hand and self-transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 11:55 p.m. Friday, in the 100 block of East 116th Street, an 18-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was shot in the back and self-transported by friends to Roseland Hospital in critical condition.

· At 10:45 p.m. Friday, in the 5100 block of South Rockwell, an 18-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when shots were fired. The victim was self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left foot.

· At 2:41 a.m. Saturday, in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street, an 18-year-old man was discovered on the street with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai by the CFD and is in critical condition.

· At 2:22 a.m. Saturday, in the 3100 block of South Halsted, a 28-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was shot in the back and self-transported to UIC in fair condition.

· At 5:31 a.m. Saturday, in the 3500 block of West Sunnyside, a 20-year-old man was inside a parked vehicle when an unidentified offender approached him and began to fire shots in his direction. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with one gunshot wound to his face in unknown condition.

· At 3:49 a.m. Saturday, In the 3100 block of North Laramie, a 20-year-old man was outside when he heard shots and then felt pain. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with one gunshot wound to his left leg in stable condition.

· At 10:33 a.m. Saturday, in the 1100 block of North Waller, a 26-year-old man was outside when shots were heard and then felt pain. He was transported to Stroger Hospital with one gunshot wound to his abdomen, right bicep, and right knee where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody in either shooting.

This is a developing story.