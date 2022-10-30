Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: 12-year-old boy shot near West Side sidewalk

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 12-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot on Chicago's West Side Saturday afternoon, police say. 

Around 5 p.m. the boy was standing near a sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 13th Street when he was shot in the leg, according to the Chicago Police Department. 

The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was initially reported in good condition. 

No one is in custody as detectives investigate. 

No further information was immediately available. 

 

First published on October 29, 2022 / 7:41 PM

