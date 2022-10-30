Watch CBS News
Boy, 17, found shot inside car in Near South Side Alley

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy was found shot inside a car in the city's South Loop neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said around 7 p.m., the victim was found in the passenger seat of the car with a gunshot wound to the head, in the 1900 block of South State Street.

The vehicle was located in an alley and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

First published on October 30, 2022 / 6:34 AM

