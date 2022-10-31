Chicago shooting: 62-year-old man shot in eye in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 62-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the eye in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Sunday evening.

The man was walking outside in the 7600 block of South Saginaw when he was struck.

The victim told Chicago Police officers that the shooter was traveling in a car, but he was unable to provide more details.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives are investigating.