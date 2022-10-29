Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 1 man dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning on the city's West Side.
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 10:33 a.m.
Police said the victim, 26, was outside when shots were heard and he then felt pain.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, right bicep, and knee and was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
