Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 1 man dead

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 10:33 a.m.

Police said the victim, 26, was outside when shots were heard and he then felt pain.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, right bicep, and knee and was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

First published on October 29, 2022 / 1:12 PM

