Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 killed, 3 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and three others are wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 17 to 46.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old boy was shot while driving, in the 100 block of East 95th Street in Roseland, Friday night.

Police say around 6:52 p.m., the victim was stopped at a traffic light when an unknown suspect shot at his vehicle - striking the victim in the leg.

The boy drove himself to Roseland Hospital where he was said to be in stable condition.

A 46-year-old woman is dead after being shot, in the 7000 block of South Rhodes Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., the victim was standing on the street next to a vehicle when a black sedan approached, and an unknown occupant fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing the scene, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Just hours later, two men are hurt after being shot during a fight in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Police said several people were fighting on a sidewalk, 1900 block of North Lawndale Avenue around 4:06 a.m., when an unknown person pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the lower back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 29-year-old man was grazed in the finger and taken to Humboldt Park Hospital in good condition.

Police say the men were uncooperative about the incident.

This is a developing story