2 shot, wounded during fight on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are hurt after someone fired shots during a fight on the city's Northwest Side Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:06 a.m., in the 1900 block of North Lawndale Avenue.

Police said several people were fighting on a sidewalk when an unknown person pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the lower back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 29-year-old man was grazed in the finger and taken to Humboldt Park Hospital in good condition.

Police say both men were uncooperative about the incident.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.