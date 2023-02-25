Watch CBS News
Local News

2 shot, wounded during fight on Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are hurt after someone fired shots during a fight on the city's Northwest Side Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:06 a.m., in the 1900 block of North Lawndale Avenue.

Police said several people were fighting on a sidewalk when an unknown person pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the lower back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 29-year-old man was grazed in the finger and taken to Humboldt Park Hospital in good condition.

Police say both men were uncooperative about the incident.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating. 

First published on February 25, 2023 / 6:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.