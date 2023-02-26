Watch CBS News
13-year-old shot in Rogers Park parking lot

By Beth Lawrence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old is hospitalized after a shooting in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon. 

The boy was standing in a parking lot near Jarvis and Ashland around 3:30 p.m. when someone walked up to him and started shooting. 

The victim was struck in the leg and transported to Ascension St. Francis Hospital and than transported to Lurie Children's hospital were he was reportedly stable. 

No one is in custody. 

