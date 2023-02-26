Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: Teen killed, woman hurt in Ashburn alley

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy is dead, and a woman is wounded after shots rang out after a party in the Ashburn neighborhood Saturday night.

Chicago police say around 10:24 p.m., the teen and a 36-year-old woman were standing in an alley, in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, when an unknown person opened fire.

The teen was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead.

The woman was also taken to Advocate Christ with a gunshot wound to the left leg in good condition.

No arrests were made. 

