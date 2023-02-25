Chicago shooting: Woman shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is shot and killed while standing outside in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 7000 block of South Rhodes Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the victim, 46, was standing on the street next to a vehicle when a black sedan approached, and an unknown occupant fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests were made.