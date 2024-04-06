2 killed, 10 hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people were killed, and 10 others were hurt in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 16 to 55.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, two men, 47 and 19, were in the alley in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue around 7 p.m. when an unknown offender fired in the victim's direction.

The 47-year-old was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 19-year-old was struck in the back and neck and was also taken to Stroger in serious condition.

Hours later, a man, 43, was walking in the 7300 block of South Paxton Avenue around 11:15 p.m. when he saw two unknown males approached and fired shots at him.

The victim was shot in the right ankle and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Two people were shot inside a business in the 200 block of East Garfield Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m.

Chicago police say a known man entered the business with a handgun and fired multiple shots in the direction of another man standing with two people.

The first victim, who was the intended target, was shot three times in the chest and was taken to U of C in critical condition. Police did not say the age of the man. The second victim, a 53-year-old man, was struck in the left leg and also taken to U of C in good condition.

A woman, 48, suffered a laceration to the head from glass. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Minutes later, a man, 37, was shot and killed while standing outside around 11:42 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 13th Street.

Police say the victim was by his car when three unknown males fired shots in his direction before running from the scene.

The victim was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Stroger in critical condition and died a short time later.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 11:34 in the 8100 block of South Escanaba Avenue, a man, 20, was inside his residence when he heard shots and realized he was hit. He was taken to U of C in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

Saturday

At 12:04 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Prairie Avenue, a man, 20, was approached by an unknown male

At 2:39 a.m., in the 0-100 block of East 24th Street, a 34-year-old man was driving in his car when a silver sedan approached, and someone from inside fired multiple shots in his direction. The victim was struck in the left knee and self-transported to Insight Hospital in good condition.

At 4:04 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Sacramento, a 28-year-old man was walking outside when an unknown offender approached him and began to fire shots in his direction. The victim was shot in his right leg and was taken to Christ Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

At 11 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Ashland Avenue, a 55-year-old man was shot at after he was approached by a vehicle. The victim was struck in the body and was taken to U of C in grave condition and was later pronounced dead.

At 11:23 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Stewart Avenue, a 16-year-old boy was outside when he heard shots and then felt pain. The victim was shot in his right arm and was taken to U of C in good condition.

At last check, no arrests were made in any of the shootings.

Check back for updates.