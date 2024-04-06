Armed robber shoots, then takes victim's belongings on Chicago's South Side

Man shot, then robbed in Bronzeville, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot before being robbed in the Bronzeville neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 4600 block of South Prairie Avenue.

According to Chicago police, the victim, a 20-year-old man, was approached by an unknown male who pulled out a handgun, demanded his property, and shot him.

The robber then ran from the scene with the victim's belongings, police said.

The victim was shot twice in the left knee and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.