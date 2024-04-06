Watch CBS News
Local News

Armed robber shoots, then takes victim's belongings on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man shot, then robbed in Bronzeville, police say
Man shot, then robbed in Bronzeville, police say 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot before being robbed in the Bronzeville neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 4600 block of South Prairie Avenue.

According to Chicago police, the victim, a 20-year-old man, was approached by an unknown male who pulled out a handgun, demanded his property, and shot him.

The robber then ran from the scene with the victim's belongings, police said.  

The victim was shot twice in the left knee and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on April 6, 2024 / 7:22 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.