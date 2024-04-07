Watch CBS News
Teen shot by 2 offenders from outside Chicago South Side business

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot on the city's South Side Sunday morning.

The teen was inside a business just before 8:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Halsted Street when two people pulled out a gun and fired shots from the outside.

The victim was struck in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.  

The shooters were driving in a gray-in-color SUV and left the scene in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives were investigating.

