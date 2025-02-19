Another day with sub-zero wind chills before milder temperatures in Chicago

The Chicago area is slowly thawing out for the rest of the week. The temperatures will be milder by the weekend and next week.

Wednesday morning wind chills are harsh once again with the lowest readings of -10 to -20 degrees.

A cold weather advisory is posted for Lake, McHenry, Kane, & DeKalb counties until 10 a.m. with wind chills as low as -20.

Clouds have moved back in, and a few flurries are possible in the late afternoon. Little or no accumulation is expected. This is the only chance for wintry weather this week.

Highs shift into the 20s on Thursday and Friday.

Sunday through Tuesday, above normal readings in the upper 30s and lower 40s!