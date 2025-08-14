Water main breaks have been frequent in Chicago area despite heat of summer

Water main breaks are often thought of as a winter problem, but this summer, there have been a series of them all over the Chicago area.

On Monday, a dramatic water main break sent a geyser of water shooting into the sky at Bryn Mawr and Courtland avenues in unincorporated Norwood Park Township.

Anthony Marchetti said he knew it could do some damage.

"I could see the street was flooded, I noticed the water — and when I saw this, it was like the Bellagio from Las Vegas here," said Anthony Marchetti. "I said, oh, this isn't good."

In that case, CBS News Chicago learned an engineering firm drilling for soil samples hit the main and caused the massive eruption.

"There has been a lot of construction going on," said Jake Betke, install manager at J. Blanton Plumbing, Sewer and Drain, "so anytime you have heavy machinery going, you're, you know, causing vibration in the ground, causing stuff to shift around. It's definitely another cause of it."

Betke said construction is one reason people see water main breaks during the heat of summer.

This week alone, west suburban Addison saw several water main breaks between Lorraine Avenue on the north, Armitage Avenue on the south, Harvard Avenue on the east, and Addison Road on the west.

In Schaumburg, Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament had to cancel shows when a boil order was issued after a water main break on Sunday.

On Table Street in Lockport on Thursday, people were told they would have rusty water or low pressure for hours after a main break — the second in a week in the area.

"So anytime the temperature heats up or cools down, the ground tend to shift a lot, which then, you know, causes pipes in the ground to break," said Betke.

Betke said the high temperatures seen this summer don't help, and neither does the city's aging infrastructure. In the Chicago area, Betke said 50% of the water mains are over 50 years old — and some are over 100.

Replacing them takes time, money, and manpower.

"You've got to shut down roads. You've got to shut down streets," said Betke. "There's a lot of planning that goes into it."

So while it may seem counterintuitive to see water main breaks in the summer, it is certainly not uncommon.