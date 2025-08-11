Watch CBS News
Medieval Times in Schaumburg, Illinois, cancels show due to boil order, spokesperson says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament announced that it will be canceling a show due to the boil order issued in parts of Schaumburg, Illinois.

A spokesperson for the restaurant told CBS News Chicago that they're canceling the Tuesday show out of caution. 

"After careful consideration and in an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel our show tomorrow night. We have secured clean drinking water for all of our horses and onsite team members."

The boil order was issued after a water main break. Water was restored to the area on Sunday night after an emergency water shutdown. 

Guests who have already bought tickets for Tuesday night's show will be rescheduled for future dates or offered a full refund. 

The spokesperson said their team is reaching out and assisting ticket holders.

Jeramie Bizzle

