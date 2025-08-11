Water main break in Norwood Park Township sends geyser of water into sky

A massive water main break has sent a geyser of water shooting into the sky in northwest suburban Norwood Park Township.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene in a residential area at the intersection of Bryn Mawr and Courtland avenues.

A water main break will typically call for a boil order for homes in the immediate area. There was a small barricade at the site of the break which may indicate that some work was being done at the time of the rupture.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Norwood Park Township and county officials to try to find out what caused the break, how large of an area is affected, when they expect to to have it repaired and any repercussions that may impact the neighborhood.

Unincorporated Norwood Park Township is a residential area surrounded on all sides by the city of Chicago. The enclave uses Chicago street names for its east-west streets and Park Ridge street names for its north-south streets.

The unincorporated enclave is most infamously known as the home of serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who lived — and murdered dozens of boys and young men — in a house at 8213 W. Summerdale Ave.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.