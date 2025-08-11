Boil order in effect for parts of Schaumburg, Illinois after water main break

The Village of Schaumburg has issued a boil order after a water main break overnight.

Water was restored to the area on Sunday night after an emergency water shutdown.

According to village officials, the following areas are under the boil order for the next 24 to 36 hours:

Crestwood Court

Kristin Drive

Willow Brook Court

Sleepy Hollow Court

Eastwood Court

Idle Wild Court

1 to 55 Commerce Drive

1901 Roselle Road

Wilkening Court

White Oak Lane

Amada Court

Amanda Lane

Arbor Glen Boulevard

White Oak Court

Center Court

Central Road

According to the CDC, to kill germs, bring water to a full boil for 1 minute. Boil your tap water even if you filter it.