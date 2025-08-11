Boil order in effect for parts of Schaumburg, Illinois after water main break
The Village of Schaumburg has issued a boil order after a water main break overnight.
Water was restored to the area on Sunday night after an emergency water shutdown.
According to village officials, the following areas are under the boil order for the next 24 to 36 hours:
- Crestwood Court
- Kristin Drive
- Willow Brook Court
- Sleepy Hollow Court
- Eastwood Court
- Idle Wild Court
- 1 to 55 Commerce Drive
- 1901 Roselle Road
- Wilkening Court
- White Oak Lane
- Amada Court
- Amanda Lane
- Arbor Glen Boulevard
- White Oak Court
- Center Court
- Central Road
According to the CDC, to kill germs, bring water to a full boil for 1 minute. Boil your tap water even if you filter it.