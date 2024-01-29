Another water main break in south Chicago suburb leaves schools closed on Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Schools in south suburban Dixmoor were closed Monday morning, after another water main break left them without any water pressure.

Village officials said a water main break was discovered Monday morning at 141st and Wood Streets. Officials said there appear to be multiple breaks, as none of the schools in the village have pressure.

"The break on 141st Street should not be causing the water pressure issues we are having," Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said.

"There must be another break we are not seeing yet. We are working as fast as we can to identify the problem so we can fix it."

This comes after at least four water main breaks last week prompted a boil water order that was lifted Friday morning.