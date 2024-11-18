Watch live: Funeral services held for fallen Chicago police officer Enrique Martinez

CHICAGO (CBS) — Memorial services are being held Monday morning for fallen Chicago police officer Enrique Martinez.

A procession will leave Blake-Lamb Funeral Home around 9:15 a.m. and start eastbound down 103rd Street to Western Avenue. The procession will then head northbound on Western to 77th Street, and then continue westbound on 77th to Saint Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.

After the funeral mass on Monday, the procession will travel from the chapel to Beverly Cemetery. Ald. Matthew Oshea (19th) has sent a notice to neighbors to line the procession route, honor Officer Martinez, and show support for his family and fellow officers.

What: Memorial services for fallen Chicago police officer Enrique Martinez.

Monday, Nov. 18, 2024 Time: 10:00 a.m. CST

10:00 a.m. CST Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Martinez, 26, was shot and killed during a traffic stop near 80th and Ingleside on Nov. 4. Police said Darion McMillian, 23, shot and killed Martinez, and the driver of the car McMillian was in, during a traffic stop in the East Chatham neighborhood on Monday, Nov. 4. McMillian was on electronic monitoring at the time of the shooting because of an arrest involving a drug test.

Neither Gov. JB Pritzker nor Mayor Brandon Johnson will be attending the funeral service at the request of Martinez's family. Former Mayor Richard M. Daley was spotted in attendance for the service at Saint Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.

CBS News Chicago will cover the procession and the services from outside the chapel, as media is not allowed inside the church.

The Chicago Police Department plans to stream the services on their social media platforms.

Private services were held over the weekend

The passion that Martinez brought to his job was certainly on the minds of many who came out to honor him Sunday. A steady stream of mourners turned out at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, at 103rd Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn. Well after the sun set, and after the temperature dropped, the foot traffic did not falter.

Inside the funeral home, officers pray over his casket while extending condolences to relatives.

"Yet another young officer lost far too soon, who was trying to do right by this city and its citizens," said Chicago Fraternal of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara.

Martinez was the second officer in the Chicago Police Department to be killed in the line of duty this year. He was engaged to be married and would have marked three years on the force next month.

Hundreds of officers gather to pay respects to Martinez

Officers and firefighters from across the state gathered outside of St. Rita's to pay their respects to fallen officer Martinez as rain started to fall in Chicago.

