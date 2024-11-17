Visitation service to be held Sunday for fallen Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez

CHICAGO (CBS) — Family and friends are expected to say their goodbyes Sunday afternoon during the visitation service for fallen Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez.

Officer Martinez, 26, was shot and killed during a traffic stop near 80th and Ingleside on Nov. 4.

Loved ones and officers who worked alongside Officer Martinez will gather to remember him as he will be laid to rest this week.

Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez CPD Graphic Arts

Visitation service for Officer Martinez

Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home at 103rd and Cicero in Oak Lawn. The service will last til about 8 p.m.

Martinez will be laid to rest on Monday

The funeral service for Martinez will happen on Monday at 10 a.m.

A procession is expected to leave Blake-Lamb Funeral Home around 9:15 a.m. and start eastbound down 103rd Street to Western Avenue. It'll then head northbound on Western to 77th Street. It'll continue westbound on 77th to Saint Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.

After the funeral mass on Monday, the procession will travel from the chapel to Beverly Cemetery. Ald. Matthew Oshea (19th) has sent a notice to neighbors to line the procession route, honor Officer Martinez, and show support for his family and fellow officers.

Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson will not be attending the funeral service at the request of Martinez's family.

CBS News Chicago will cover the procession and the services from outside the chapel, as media is not allowed inside the church.

The Chicago Police Department plans to stream the services on their social media platforms.